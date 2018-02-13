What would you do if you discovered your father had started to write pornographic books? Well, if you’re British television director Jamie Morton, you turn those particular lingerie-clad lemons into the lemonade that is the hugely successful podcast, My Dad Wrote a Porno. Each episode finds Morton reading a chapter from a series of books called Belinda Blinked, written by his father under the pen name “Rocky Flintstone,” while he and two longtime friends, TV executive James Cooper and BBC Radio 1 presenter Alice Levine, make good-natured mock of “Rocky”‘s prose and unlikely sexual scenarios.

“It’s basically just me and my two mates reading and dissecting my dad’s terrible attempts at writing erotica, and trying to turn people on, which he is just unbelievably bad at,” says Morton. “I mean he’s kind of the worst writer in England. He makes E.L. James look like Jane Austen.”

My Dad Wrote a Porno claims over 100 million downloads since the podcast debuted in 2015 with live shows taking place in both the U.K. and Australia. On June 21, the trio will take to the stage of London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall. Ahead of that, Morton is bringing the show to America and Canada, with a tour which begins Feb. 22 at The Orpheum in Los Angeles and then moves on to San Francisco, New York, Toronto, Boston, Washington DC, and Chicago.

“The live show is an absolute raucous night out, really,” says Morton. “We read an exclusive chapter, that my dad thought was too bad to include in any of the books, which gives you an idea of how terrible it is/amazing it is. So we basically read that out, dissect it, then we bring people up onstage and reenact things, to show how physically impossible his sexual situations really are. It’s a really fun show, and it’s gone down really well in the U.K. and in Australia, so hopefully the Americans are going to like it.”

Morton first discovered that his father was writing erotic literature when “Rocky” gave him three chapters to read. “I took them to lunch with my friends and I was like, ‘You’ll never guess, my dad’s written what he thinks is erotica,'” he says. “We basically did what we do on the podcast. I read it out, and we all just started chipping in with our thoughts and our comments. At that moment, we kind of realized, ‘Oh, if we find these funny, I’m sure other people will find it funny.’ So we started the podcast.”

One early booster was Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood, who in October 2015, tweeted “@dadwroteaporno is hilarious. Can’t wait for Chapter 3,” and then appeared on the podcast the following year. “When Elijah Wood started tweeting about it, that was a bit weird,” says Morton. “We always thought of it as being a very British thing that maybe just people like us were into, and to have someone in, you know, Hollywood listening to it was kind of mind-blowing. I think that was the first moment when we realized that it was breaking out of the U.K.”

Other celebrity guests on the podcast have included Michael Sheen and Daisy Ridley. “Daisy is amazing,” says Morton. “She arrived at our flat with two bottles of Prosecco in her hands. She was like, ‘Let’s do this!'”

Morton says “Rocky” will likely continue to hide behind his pen name, but that he has no problem with his son lampooning his Belinda Blinked books, the first three of which are available for purchase. “People expect him to be really angry, but he is honestly the biggest fan of My Dad Wrote a Porno,” says Morton. “He’s a real wind-up merchant and always has been, ever since I was a kid. I think one of the reasons that he sent me this book initially was to wind me up: ‘Hey, look what I’ve written.’ I played him at his own game. I was like, ‘Okay, fine. We’ll read it out to the world and see how you like it.’ But he is amazingly supportive and he’s doing pretty well out of it now. He’s got a lot of fans out there.”

Morton explains that the podcast isn’t going to run out of Belinda Blinked books to dissect anytime soon.

“Oh my god, we can’t stop him writing them,” he says. “He’s written so many, it’s amazing. He wrote four before we started doing the podcast, so we’ve got one more season about the ‘pure’ books, as we call them, which is coming out later this year. Then, he’s just carried on writing. I think he’s on book seven or eight now. I actually lose count. But, yes, he’s very motivated to carry on writing!”

Tickets for the My Dad Wrote a Porno tour can be purchased at the podcast’s official site.