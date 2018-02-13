Canadian ice carver creates magical Harry Potter scene in front yard

Maureen Lee Lenker
February 13, 2018

Looking for some lumos in a cold, harsh winter?

Canadian ice carver Kelly Davies has built his own Harry Potter-inspired winter playground for his 6- and 8-year-old daughters in their front yard in Alberta. He recreated a section of the series’ iconic Great Hall, complete with headmaster Albus Dumbledore’s seat at the high table.

Davies even added lights to give the creation a magical touch and continues to carve large snow pillars to look like Hogwarts torches with owls on them.

Both his daughters are avid fans of the Harry Potter books and films, and can be seen playing in the snow in their one-of-a-kind Hogwarts ice castle.

CBC/Radio-Canada first reported the story.

