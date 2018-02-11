Jeanine Pirro reportedly wooing Trump for book to counter Fire and Fury

Fox News personality and longtime Trump supporter Jeanine Pirro has pitched the president on a book project to rebut the chaotic depiction of his first year in office in Michael Wolff’s exposé Fire and Fury, according to a New York Times report published Saturday.

Unnamed administration officials told the Times that Pirro met with Trump in the White House on Wednesday to discuss the project, which West Wing insiders have described as “No Fire, No Fury.” According to one source, Trump has agreed to be interviewed by Pirro.

Wolff’s explosive book has infuriated the president, and his lawyers unsuccessfully attempted to block its publication. Instead, publisher Henry Holt and Co. bumped up the release of Fire and Fury, and it has sold like hotcakes. Wolff also became a household name, and was even parodied on Saturday Night Live.

Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Pirro is a vocal defender of Trump and has been friendly with him since the 1980s. Per the Times, it’s unclear if her Fire and Fury rebuttal would take the form of her upcoming book Liars, Leakers and Liberals, due in June from Hachette’s Center Street imprint.

In a statement provided by Fox News on Saturday, Pirro said, “My upcoming book is not a direct response to Fire and Fury. The title on Amazon always has been and continues to be Liars, Leakers and Liberals and I plan to cover all of them.”

Nevertheless, the Times reports that “inside the White House, Ms. Pirro is believed to have pitched her book to Mr. Trump as a plum opportunity to present a counterpoint to Mr. Wolff.”

White House aides declined to comment to the Times.