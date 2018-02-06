Tyra Banks (and her mama) to release new book Perfect Is Boring

Remember the days of watching old-school episodes of America’s Next Top Model, wishing you could cozy up next to Tyra Banks and her mother, Carolyn London, when the latter would visit the contestants and give the warmest pep talks in reality television history? Now, you can carry those heart-to-hearts with you wherever you go, because the mama-daughter duo is releasing an inspirational book for all of your motivational needs.

Titled Perfect Is Boring, the book, which Banks announced via Instagram Tuesday, aims to educate readers on how to “showcase your unique beauty” and “embrace your beautiful booty” while giving them the tools to “outpace” their competition.

Banks’ own career will serve as a springboard for the book’s themes. Topics covered include Banks’ “imperfect” moments (namely her infamous ANTM cycle 4 meltdown), discrimination in the media, fat-shaming, and even Banks’ “misguided attempt at a music career.” (Justice for “Shake Ya Body”).

“In Perfect Is Boring, Tyra Banks and her mother, Carolyn, get raw, real and cray-in-a-good-way as they share what they’ve learned on Tyra’s journey from insecure preteen to supermodel and entrepreneurial powerhouse,” the book’s official synopsis reads. “Though she’ll be the first to tell you she is not her daughter’s best friend—‘cause she ain’t that kinda mama!—there’s no doubt that Carolyn’s signature mix of [encouragement] and tough love got Tyra to where she is today, and here they pay it forward to empower readers with a reminder that perfect really isn’t all that.”

The project’s website indicates the book will tickle your fancy if “you’ve got a daughter of your own, and [are] wondering how to talk to her about all the down and dirty,” if you “wanna laugh your ass off,” and “if you want to see what happens when ya mama practices tough love but always has your back.”

In addition to her accomplishments in print and on the runway, executive producing and hosting America’s Next Top Model, and running a successful cosmetics line, Banks released her debut novel, Modelland, in 2011. She previously co-authored a nonfiction book, Tyra’s Beauty Inside & Out, with Vanessa Thomas Bush in 1998.

Perfect Is Boring is on shelves April 3 and is available to pre-order now. America’s Next Top Model is currently airing its 24th cycle Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.