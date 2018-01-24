New picture book Hello Hello is one of 2018's must-haves for children

Two years ago, EW called Brendan Wenzel “the hottest new name on the picture book scene” in advance of the publication of his hyped They Saw a Cat. In the time since then, the celebrated author-illustrator has only cemented that status.

Wenzel won dozens of major awards, including the prestigious Caldecott honor, for They Saw a Cat, which explored individual perception. And now he’s set to release his next book,Hello Hello, which only expands on his gifts as an artist and a storyteller.

In Hello Hello, a chain of animals appears before the reader, linked together by at least one common trait. From simple colors and shapes to more complex and abstract associations, each unexpected encounter celebrates the magnificent diversity of our world — and ultimately paints a story of connection. The book encourages young readers to delight in nature’s infinite differences and to look for — and marvel at — its gorgeous similarities.

And perhaps most importantly, Hello Hello concludes with a guide to the animals featured and their endangered status.

Above, you can watch the book’s colorful, imaginative new trailer. Pre-order the book here ahead of its March 20 release.