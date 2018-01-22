New Sonic the Hedgehog comics coming in April

Sonic the Hedgehog made his original, blue-colored, superspeed debut in the video game format, but he has long been at home in the comic book genre as well. However, the rights to Sonic comics recently changed publishers (from Archie Comics to IDW), and as a result, there’s been a drought in Sonic books for more than a year. Now, IDW is bringing Sonic back to the page in a big way.

IDW’s first ongoing Sonic the Hedgehog comic will debut in April. To celebrate the big kickoff, four whole issues will come out that month, one per week. The series will be written by Ian Flynn, and the first issue will be illustrated by fan-favorite artist Tracy Yardley; check out Yardley’s cover for the issue exclusively above. Each of the next three issues will feature a different artist, and then rotating art teams will take over once the book goes monthly. Each of the first four issues also will feature one of Sonic’s classic allies — first up is Miles “Tails” Prower. But this won’t just be a nostalgia trip; the series is introducing new characters to the Sonic canon.

The first issue of Sonic the Hedgehog hits stores on April 4. Check out a bonus cover below, from artist Nathalie Fourdraine.