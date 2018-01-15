What’s next for the Magic Misfits? EW has an exclusive first look at the upcoming chapter in the acclaimed middle-grade saga from author Neil Patrick Harris.

Released last November, The Magic Misfits was the first book in a new series by Harris. It centered on Carter, a street magician who runs away to a New England town and teams up with a group of like-minded illusionists, discovering adventure and friendship while fending off greedy carnies who will steal anything in sight along the way.

Harris completed a Magic Misfits tour last month, and the book has spent seven weeks on the New York Times best-seller list since being released.

The Magic Misfits: The Second Story will expand the story of Carter’s friends, with a focus on Leila, the escape artist who grew up in an orphanage and was bullied for being different. It should make for an imaginative, exciting chapter in the series. EW has exclusively obtained the cover for the upcoming sequel, as well as some gorgeous excerpt panels. Read for your first look at The Magic Misfits: The Second Story, and pre-order the book ahead of its Sept. 25 release here.

Excerpt from “The Magic Misfits: The Second Story,” by Neil Patrick Harris