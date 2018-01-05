Starbucks has a secret Harry Potter menu — here's how and what to order

If winter is getting you down and you’re wishing you could escape to the Hog’s Head tavern in Hogsmeade for a warming pint of butterbeer, you’re in luck.

We can’t bring you Madam Rosmerta or make you magical, but you can order off the secret Harry Potter menu at Starbucks. Sadly, it doesn’t involve tapping a map and whispering “I solemnly swear I’m up to no good,” but it is as simple as adding extra ingredients to pre-existing drinks.

According to Buzzfeed, to make a Butterbeer latte, order a latte with whole milk and add pumps of caramel syrup, toffee nut syrup, and cinnamon dolce syrup. If you want to up the magic quotient, top it off with whipped cream and salted caramel bits.

Getty Images; Everett Collection

If you prefer a cold drink, opt for a Butterbeer frappuccino. To do this, order a creme frappuccino with toffee nut and caramel syrups, topped off with caramel drizzle.

Looking for an utterly magical Starbucks order? Mischief Managed.