Sean Spicer to defend Trump, bash news media in upcoming book

Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, is working on a book he claims will “set the record straight” about Donald Trump’s campaign and the first months of his presidency.

The former presidential spokesman announced the book Monday during an appearance on Hannity, in which he railed against the news media for what he characterized as “malicious attacks on the president and conservative policies.”

Spicer is of course known for his combative exchanges with reporters, which were famously caricatured by Melissa McCarthy on multiple episodes of Saturday Night Live. After a tumultuous tenure, Spicer resigned as White House press secretary in July, citing his disagreement with Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier, as his communications director. (Scaramucci flamed out 10 days later, and Spicer was succeeded by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.)

Spicer’s book, titled The Briefing, is due in July from the conservative imprint Regnery Publishing.