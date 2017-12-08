New York Times reporters who broke Weinstein story are writing a book on sex abuse scandals

The two New York Times reporters who broke the story detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein are writing a book.

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey have signed a deal with Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, to publish their book about the sexual abuse and harassment scandals, it was announced Thursday. The two plan to “contextualize and enlarge” the conversation surrounding the growing movement.

“We’re going deeper,” writes Kantor on Twitter after the news broke. “@mega2e and I are far from done.”

We're going deeper. Enormous thanks to everyone who has read and supported this work– @mega2e and I are far from done. https://t.co/5M5wfXpVgx — jodikantor (@jodikantor) December 8, 2017

“In this moment of attack on their profession, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s investigative reporting on sexual harassment has proven that the discipline, craft and ethics of journalism can truly spark social change,” said president and editor in chief of Penguin Press, Ann Godoff, in a statement. There is no set release date yet.

Kantor and Twohey’s exposé on Weinstein detailed the decades of alleged misconduct at the hands of the powerful Hollywood producer. Several more investigative reports on Weinstein followed. (Weinstein has denied allegations of non-consensual sex.)

Since the Weinstein story first broke, other reports on prominent, powerful figures followed, including stories on Louis C.K., Matt Lauer, and Alabama Senate candidate Roy S. Moore. On top of the exposés, numerous survivors have spoken out about their own stories of sexual harassment and abuse, igniting the #MeToo movement which was started by Tarana Burke.

TIME honored “The Silence Breakers” and the #MeToo movement as their annual Person of the Year.