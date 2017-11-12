DC Comics suspends Eddie Berganza after sexual harassment allegations

DC Comics has suspended Eddie Berganza, a group editor and 25-year veteran of the company, in the wake of a BuzzFeed News report chronicling years of sexual harassment allegations against him.

“DC Entertainment has immediately suspended Mr. Berganza and has removed him from performing his duties as Group Editor at DC Comics,” the company said in a statement Saturday. “There will be a prompt and yet careful review into next steps as it relates to the allegations against him, and the concerns our talent, employees and fans have shared. DC continues to be extremely committed to creating a safe and secure working environment for our employees and everyone involved in the creation of our comic books.”

In the BuzzFeed report, which was published Friday, two women alleged that Berganza tried to kiss them or did so forcibly when they were working at DC in the mid 2000s. The women also said multiple people complained to the human resources department when Berganza was being considered for a promotion to executive editor in 2010. He reportedly received the promotion despite the complaints, but was later demoted in 2012 when another woman accused Berganza of kissing her without consent during a convention.

Berganza has played a role in some of DC Comics’ biggest titles, including Wonder Woman, Supergirl, and Dark Knights: Metal. He did not respond to BuzzFeed’s request for comment for the report published Friday.