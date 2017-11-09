J.K. Rowling, Stephen King, and more authors slam Twitter's expansion to 280 characters

“Brevity is the soul of wit,” goes Shakespeare’s famous line.

While celebs and others across social media have been publishing their hilarious, outraged, and/or perplexing reactions to the news that Twitter was officially doubling its character limit for all of its users — now sitting at a luxurious 280 — authors’ responses have been, let’s say, a bit sharper on average.

Twitter formally made the change on Nov. 7, and in the days since, some of the most prominent living writers have spoken out against it, believing it to undermine what made the social media platform so unique and often witty. J.K. Rowling wrote “Twitter’s destroyed its USP. The whole point, for me, was how inventive people could be within that concise framework” — kicking off a Twitter chain of opposition that spread to Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, and more.

Meanwhile, other scribes, including Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng, have been arguing that the platform has much bigger problems to worry about than how to crowd their timelines. And still others are being blunt about their feelings: As King later tweeted, ‘F— that.’

Read on for a sampling of how authors are reacting to the new expansion.

Twitter’s destroyed its USP. The whole point, for me, was how inventive people could be within that concise framework. #Twitter280characters — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 8, 2017

What he said she said. https://t.co/Zb0cjLUmeg — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 8, 2017

Wait I thought of something else.

Things @twitter @jack could do that are more useful than 280:

– permanently ban white supremacists & hate groups

– suspend @realDonaldTrump for TOS violations

– root out Russian bots

– develop anti-trolling measures

– hire some goddamn women — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) November 8, 2017

ugh fuck 280 so much. If we wanted Tumblr we would all … still be on Tumblr — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) November 9, 2017

i hope to be the one lonely, terse person who never gets 280 characters — Jen Doll (@thisisjendoll) November 7, 2017

i will donate my extra characters to whomever wants them, i need to live without extra baggage — Jen Doll (@thisisjendoll) November 7, 2017

Apparently I've not been paying attention, but we all have 280 characters now? I'm sure this will make Twitter more tolerable. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 8, 2017

This is small and stupid, but am genuinely distressed to see people on my feed shifting into 280 characters. It’s not scannable. — Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) November 8, 2017

280 sucks a d pass it on — jami attenberg (@jamiattenberg) November 9, 2017

p.s. Thanks for the 280 characters, twitter. I will use it extremely unwisely, just like I use every other facet of twitter. — John Green 🐢 (@johngreen) November 7, 2017

280 characters? Fuck that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2017

Of course, not everyone was left outraged. Some authors provided more clever, pithy responses.

My father and his father and his father before that- we all had just 140 characters. — Mat Johnson (@mat_johnson) November 8, 2017

I love two hundred and eighty characters. You can write whole words. You don't even have to write '280 characters'. You can write 'two hundred and eighty characters.' And still have room to quote Tolstoy. 'All, everything that I understand, I understand only because I love.' Wow. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) November 7, 2017

I don't have a character count on my tweet window anymore, just this mysterious little circle. I think it's watching me. — Tessa Dare 🐐 (@TessaDare) November 8, 2017

If Emily Dickinson was on Twitter One hundred forty characters –

A Tweet was – just that long –

The briefness had – a certain charm –

And sweetness – like a Song –

But now two hundred eighty is –

The measure of a Tweet –

Still -for a Poem – not enough

And yet too much – for Wit — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) November 8, 2017

And what do the academics say?