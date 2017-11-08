Pokémon Go creators announce new Harry Potter game

After dominating pop culture during summer 2016 with Pokémon Go, the augmented-reality mobile game that allowed users to catch Zubats outside their apartments and battle other trainers at nearby “gyms,” the maker of that game, Niantic Labs, is now ready for its next act — one that will take place in another beloved pop culture universe. EW has confirmed that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is set to launch from Niantic and Warner Bros. Interactive in 2018.

Like Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will utilize Niantic’s real-world mapping to “reveal that magic is all around us.” According to Niantic and Warner Bros. Interactive, “By exploring real-world neighborhoods and cities across the globe, players will go on adventures, learn and cast spells, discover mysterious artifacts, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters.”

“With this game, we are allowing the passionate, worldwide fan base to experience J.K. Rowling’s deeply powerful and imaginative universe in a new, truly immersive way,” David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement. “It is wonderful to have Niantic’s remarkable augmented reality expertise as we develop this incredibly rich wizarding world for players to explore in their everyday lives.”

An exact release date has not yet been set, but the creators promise more information will be forthcoming about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in 2018.