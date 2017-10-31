See rare, never-before published images of Sophia Loren in a new book

“Everything you see I owe to spaghetti.”

Famous words uttered by Italian movie star Sophia Loren, who was part of a mid-century influx of European talent in Hollywood that included Gina Lollobrigida and Bridget Bardot. Loren, however, stood out from her competition by combining her “Italian goddess” looks with her acting chops, making her the first woman from a foreign film to win the Best Actress Oscar for Two Women.

Turner Classic Movies and Running Press have given Loren the classic movie star treatment with their latest book Sophia Loren: Movie Star Italian Style, what they describe as a “photographic tribute” to the iconic actress.

Jam-packed with rare photographs (many never before published), the book by Cindy De La Hoz takes readers through Loren’s illustrious career and filmography, while also casting a rare eye on her private family life and her most cherished relationships. The book also features many quotes from Loren and her closest friends and family, helping to shine a light on the interior life of the actress.

Many of the rare images showcase Loren behind the scenes, in candid shots, and with her family. EW can exclusively share five rare images from the book, above — on the set of Boccaccio ’70 in 1962 (Cindy De La Hoz) — and below.

Sophia Loren: Movie Star Italian Style is available now.

At the Academy dinner where Sophia received her Academy Award for Best Actress of 1960. She had been too nervous — of either winning or losing in front of the Hollywood crowd — to attend the formal Academy Awards ceremony. (Cindy De La Hoz)

With her mother, Romilda Villani, during the making of More Than a Miracle (1967). (Cindy De La Hoz)

Sophia could not have been more pleased working with Charlie Chaplin on A Countess from Hong Kong (1967). She was nervous to meet him but he instantly put her at ease by giving her flowers and breaking the ice. (Cindy De La Hoz)

On the set of Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963), in which she famously performed a striptease for Marcello Mastroianni. (Cindy De La Hoz)