Books

The Harry Potter pumpkin carvings this Halloween are things of beauty

Plus: Our favorite creations inspired by other books

@davidcanfield97

Posted on

Warner Bros.

Book lovers are going all-out for their pumpkin decorations this Halloween.

Celebrating the spookiest day of the year, fans of Harry Potter and other literary favorites are using Instagram to show off their fun, wild, and often impressively precise carvings and designs. There are homages to children’s classics, comics, and even some highbrow favorites.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the gang from Hogwarts that’s most healthily represented. Check out some of our favorite Potter-themed pumpkin creations below.

Have you seen this wizard? #halloween #literarypumpkin #harrypotter #amreading #readingaddict #bookstagram

A post shared by fb.com/forreadingaddicts (@for_reading_addicts)

Happy “Harry”ween!!! #harrypotterpumpkin #potterlife⚡

A post shared by Alex⚡️ (@potter_life34)

Dobby! #dobby #pumpkin #dobbypumpkin #pumpkincarving #carving #halloween #halloweencarving #harrypotterpumpkin #tealight

A post shared by Josephine Amy Philpott (@iamposydesigns)

Pumpkin carving last night with Autumn! 🎃 #harrypotterpumpkin #always #freedobby

A post shared by Haylie Carney (@hayliecarney)

And below are some other lovely book-based pumpkin creations.

#literarypumpkin #charliebrown

A post shared by Vanessa Rivera (@adventureswiththefantastic4)

Pete the Cat 5 Little Pumpkins #justingram #petethecat #fivelittlepumpkins

A post shared by ¤☆Fun in the Carolina Sun ☆¤ (@funinthecarolinasun)