Book lovers are going all-out for their pumpkin decorations this Halloween.

Celebrating the spookiest day of the year, fans of Harry Potter and other literary favorites are using Instagram to show off their fun, wild, and often impressively precise carvings and designs. There are homages to children’s classics, comics, and even some highbrow favorites.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the gang from Hogwarts that’s most healthily represented. Check out some of our favorite Potter-themed pumpkin creations below.

Have you seen this wizard? #halloween #literarypumpkin #harrypotter #amreading #readingaddict #bookstagram A post shared by fb.com/forreadingaddicts (@for_reading_addicts) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

Happy “Harry”ween!!! #harrypotterpumpkin #potterlife⚡ A post shared by Alex⚡️ (@potter_life34) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

#harrypotterpumpkin #harrypotterhalloween #harrypotter #hogwarts #hogwartscrest #hogwartscrestpumpkin #pumpkin #pumpkincarving #carvedpumpkin #halloween #harryhalloween A post shared by Mariah Clements Bozzell (@mcbozzell) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Dobby! #dobby #pumpkin #dobbypumpkin #pumpkincarving #carving #halloween #halloweencarving #harrypotterpumpkin #tealight A post shared by Josephine Amy Philpott (@iamposydesigns) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

#halloween #pumpkin #harrypotterpumpkin #deathlyhallows #jkrowling #pumpkincarving #harrypotter #pottermore #magic #hogwarts A post shared by Daniel Burrows (@danpburr) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:19am PDT

Another throw back to when I had all the free time to carve pumpkins 🍁🍂🎃 #artcollegelife I'm buying pumpkins today (a bit late😬) and they won't look anything like this 😂 #gollum #voldemort A post shared by Saoirse Caraboo Alice Findlay (@shinnyscaf) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:20am PDT

Pumpkin carving last night with Autumn! 🎃 #harrypotterpumpkin #always #freedobby A post shared by Haylie Carney (@hayliecarney) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

#throwbackthursday #harrypotterpumpkins #harrypotterpumpkin #lordvoldemort #jackolantern #happyhalloween A post shared by Rachel (@roucqles) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

And below are some other lovely book-based pumpkin creations.

#HappyHalloween! Markie dooster and I tag-teamed this year's carving. #LiteraryPumpkin #TheHeadlessHorseman #PumpkinCarving #TheLegendOfSleepyHollow A post shared by Melissa Mouchref (@blackwillowhandcraftedsoaps) on Oct 30, 2014 at 4:58pm PDT

#literarypumpkin #charliebrown A post shared by Vanessa Rivera (@adventureswiththefantastic4) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Greyson's Literary Pumpkin for Caneview. He decided to do Captain Underpants. He had a blast designing and painting Captain Underpants.. in his Underpants 😂😂#tralala #captainunderpants #literarypumpkin A post shared by Mary Fee (@mommyfee_14) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Happy Halloween! Guess which character Miss Coates has carved into her pumpkin! #curiouserandcuriouser #happyhalloween #literarypumpkin A post shared by Ryde English (@ryde_english) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

Best pumpkin winners at work. Ya we did. @pams1980 @ewicks77 #literarypumpkin #audiobooksdotcom #weallfloatdownhere🎈 A post shared by Lyndsay Wright (@ellenhoney) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:27am PDT