Book lovers are going all-out for their pumpkin decorations this Halloween.
Celebrating the spookiest day of the year, fans of Harry Potter and other literary favorites are using Instagram to show off their fun, wild, and often impressively precise carvings and designs. There are homages to children’s classics, comics, and even some highbrow favorites.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the gang from Hogwarts that’s most healthily represented. Check out some of our favorite Potter-themed pumpkin creations below.
Hogwarts will always be there to welcome you home ☇ Here's my Hogwarts and Hedwig pumpkin! It took forever! I love how the carving actually makes it feel rather Van Gogh! Swipe left for a boomerang! I really hope you guys like it! Are you doing a potter pumpkin this year?
And below are some other lovely book-based pumpkin creations.