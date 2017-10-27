That Jane the Virgin book is coming to life thanks to Simon & Schuster

Jane’s happily ever after is officially turning into a reality.

It was announced on Friday that Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, is making Jane Gloriana Villanueva’s (Gina Rodriguez) dreams — and the dreams of Jane the Virgin fans — a reality by publishing the title character’s debut novel, Snow Falling. While fictitious Jane already landed the book deal, fans will soon get to hold and devour an actual physical copy of her novel.

The “sweeping historical romance” set in 1902 Miami will feature railroad tycoons, hotel booms, and exciting expansion for The Magic City. Based on the relationship between Jane and Michael (RIP), Snow Falling will be published in November. On the show, Jane had always dreamed about becoming a romance novelist, and this past spring, her talent was recognized by fictitious local publisher Lorden + Gregor. You can relive that sweet moment in the video above.

“I’m so thrilled that Adams Media as Lorden + Gregor is bringing Jane’s first novel to life,” Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman said in a statement. “Prepare to get swept up in an epic love story.” Karen Cooper, Vice President and Publisher at Adams Media added, “We’re huge fans of the show and the way Jennie and her team tease ‘reality’ in such a fantastic and purposeful way. It just felt right that we should riff off that conceit and give Jane’s fans the [happily ever after] they have been waiting for.”

Snow Falling will be released on Nov. 14, 2017. New episodes of Jane the Virgin air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.