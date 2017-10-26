The new Elena Ferrante book is still a few years out from being made available — that is, unless you have $200 to spare.

An advanced reader’s copy of the beloved novelist’s upcoming novel, set for a 2019 publication, has been made available for a select group by Bookselling Without Borders, a Kickstarter project vying to increase the visibility of international authors and books.

“We want to help American booksellers be better advocates for international writing, and to help them enrich their communities of readers with a diverse array of voices from beyond our borders,” the project’s official page reads.

The crowdsourcing fund is for a scholarship to give U.S. booksellers the opportunity to meet colleagues, take part in events, and promote work from around the world. Ferrante, who hails from Italy, was controversially outed last year after previously remaining anonymous, at which point sales of her books reportedly went up. Her first Neapolitan novel My Brilliant Friend is currently being adapted into an HBO miniseries.

Bookstores Without Borders, co-sponsored by Ferrante publisher Europa Editions, is offering many goodies for various donation amounts. But for Ferrante fans, there should be one that’s particularly irresistible: Pledge $200 and get a copy of her next novel. “Read the latest Ferrante before anyone else can!” the offer teases.

The project is well on its way to its $30,000 goal; as of this article’s publication, more than two-thirds of it has been reached. It’s an “all or nothing” campaign, meaning the project will only be funded if it exceeds the goal amount. Bookselling Without Borders can accept pledges until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Check out the Kickstarter page here to pledge money for the advanced Ferrante copy, and to read more about the project and other available items.