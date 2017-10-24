American Gods, Supergirl stars pose in a tub for new coffee table book

What are some of your favorite TV stars all doing in a bathtub? Raising breast cancer awareness, it turns out.

With In the Tub, Volume 2, television director TJ Scott photographed 160 celebrities in a tub to collect into a unique coffee table book to help raise funds for breast cancer awareness and the charity F*ck Cancer. Scott first created the book in 2013, following his mother’s third round with breast cancer, which spread to her bones and lungs.

Supergirl and Bitten actress Laura Vandervoort graces the cover of this special edition second volume, which will be available Dec. 2. Celebs who stepped into the tub to support the cause include Dean Cain, Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott, and Tricia Helfer. The images range from steamy to comforting and sweet like a bubble bath.

Before you can see the stars bare all for breast cancer awareness on Dec. 2, EW has a first look at some of the compelling images on display in the book. See below for a first look at images of American Gods’ Ricky Whittle, Arrow’s Katrina Law, and WAGS’ Natalie Halcro, as well as the stunning cover featuring Vandervoort (above). And click here to preorder the book.