Read an excerpt of Ken Liu's The Legends of Luke Skywalker novel

Luke Skywalker will once again be taking center stage in the Star Wars saga when The Last Jedi hits theaters on Dec. 15. Before then, however, a new book from acclaimed sci-fi author Ken Liu is taking an in-depth look at the Jedi hero, chronicling his life and all of the mystery surrounding it.

The middle-grade novel The Legends of Luke Skywalker is a collection of six stories told by the young crew members on a spaceship, around the time of the events of The Last Jedi. The heroic actions of Luke Skywalker have spread throughout the galaxy, but along the way, they’ve become more legend than fact.

“It’s interesting to think about Luke as a character in the Star Wars universe because to many of us, he is this great Jedi, the hero of the saga, but to most of the galaxy, he was a figure of legend,” Liu tells EW. “Most people have not met Luke. They don’t know what he’s really like. And like any kind of celebrity, tons of legends and stories would spring up about him around the galaxy. He’s a symbol for many people, even as he was this hero going on his own journey. So I thought it’d be interesting to try to write a book of stories about Luke that would treat him as a figure of legend.”

EW has an excerpt of one of those legends below, as a starship crew member tells a story she heard from an Imperial officer. According to that officer, Luke Skywalker may have played a key role in the Battle of Jakku…

Excerpt from The Legends of Luke Skywalker by Ken Liu