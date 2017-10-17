Hear Tom Hanks read from his new short-story collection Uncommon Type

If Tom Hanks writing a short-story collection isn’t enough to satisfy you, might him reading from his own audiobook do the trick?

His new book Uncommon Type: Some Stories, out Tuesday, features 17 eclectic tales written by the Oscar-winning actor, including an exploration of the American immigrant experience and a juicy recounting of a torrid romantic affair. It’s a versatile, often funny, sometimes heartwarming collection that should do Hanks fans proud.

EW can also exclusively debut another taste of what’s to come: the Uncommon Type audiobook, performed by Hanks himself. The snippet, which you can listen to below, comes from the story “These Are the Meditations of My Heart,” which centers on a young woman but is based on the true story of how Hanks got his first typewriter more than 40 years ago. Listening to Hanks read the story, it’s practically autobiography.

Uncommon Type is available for purchase here.