Neil Patrick Harris may be coming to a city near you.

The Tony-winning actor is going on a four-city tour for his upcoming book The Magic Misfits, EW can exclusively reveal. He’ll make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and Woodridge, Illinois — and at one special event, will take part in a conversation with fellow author Lemony Snicket.

The Magic Misfits is the first book in a new series by Harris, centered on Carter, a street magician who runs away to a New England town and teams up with a group of like-minded illusionists, discovering adventure and friendship while fending off greedy carnies who will steal anything in sight along the way. Harris has previously published a best-selling autobiography; this marks his first foray into middle-grade fiction.

Harris will be launching his tour in early December. Check out details on where and when, as well as an exclusive poster, below. The Magic Misfits hits bookstores Nov. 21.

Monday, Dec. 4, 6:30 p.m. at Symphony Space

2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

In partnership with Bank Street Bookstore

Tickets: symphonyspace.org

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. at Aratani Theatre

244 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

In partnership with Children’s Book World

Tickets: childrensbookworld.com

*In conversation with Lemony Snicket

Thursday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. at Seattle Temple De Hirsch Sinai

1511 E. Pike St., Seattle, WA 98122

In partnership with Seattle Town Hall and University Bookstore

Tickets: townhallseattle.org

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Bobak’s Signature Events

6440 Double Eagle Drive, Woodridge, IL 60517

In partnership with Anderson’s Bookshop

Tickets: NPHAndersons.brownpapertickets.com