E L James' revised Fifty Shades Darker novel to be released in November

E L James’ Fifty Shades phenomenon will continue with Darker: 50 Shades Darker as Told by Christian.

Vintage Books announced Tuesday the publication of the book, pitched as a revisiting of 50 Shades Darker written from Christian’s point of view. It’s the second in the series to employ a perspective shift, as 50 Shades was framed as Ana’s story from the series’ 2011 inception to 2015, when James’ first Christian-POV book, Grey, was published.

“The inside of Christian Grey’s head is a fascinating place to be,” James said in a statement. “In Grey we got the first glimpse of what makes Christian tick, but in Darker we go deeper, into his most painful memories and the encounters that made him the damaged, demanding man Ana falls in love with. Writing this novel has been a journey of discovery, and I hope readers will find what I’ve learned as compelling as I did. Finally, it’s always a joy to work with the great team at Vintage.”

Anne Messitte, publisher of Vintage, added that Darker is “full of surprises” and that “readers are going to see a darker and more haunted version of Christian’s character.”

Originally a Twilight fanfiction, 50 Shades of Grey went on to sell well north of 100 million copies and spawn a successful film franchise. James’ 50 Shades trilogy concluded with the publication of Freed in 2012, and the author has since focused on revising her earlier novels from the perspective of her male lead. Grey sold over 1 million copies in its first week of release.

Darker: 50 Shades Darker as Told by Christian will be released on Nov. 28.