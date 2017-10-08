Watch LeVar Burton read Goodnight Moon to Neil deGrasse Tyson

LeVar Burton has followed through on a promise made nearly five months ago: He read Goodnight Moon to Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Back in May, beloved astrophysicist Tyson tweeted off the cuff, “I occasionally long for someone to read ‘Good Night Moon’ to me as I fall asleep.” And it wasn’t even a day before Burton, host of the long-running PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow, responded with an offer: “I got you… Let’s do this!”

I occasionally long for someone to read "Good Night Moon" to me as I fall asleep. #ExpressionsOfImmaturity — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 17, 2017

I got you… Let's do this! https://t.co/0cuYDJDF3a — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) May 17, 2017

Now here we are in October, and the pair have done just that. On Sunday, Tyson posted a video via his StarTalk Radio YouTube channel of him in a dreamlike sequence, resting his head on Burton’s shoulders as Burton reads the classic children’s book to him against a soft lullaby.

After Burton finishes his animated reading of Goodnight Moon, Tyson poses a question while wrapped in a blanket. “Levar, do you think when the cow says ‘moo,’ they’re really saying ‘moon’?” Burton can only smile back in response.

Tyson previously co-narrated the audiobook of Carl Sagan’s Cosmos with Burton, and has interviewed him on StarTalk Radio in the past. On Sunday, Tyson also posted a video of him and Burton trying the “food” from Andy Weir’s upcoming book Artemis.

Watch the full Goodnight Moon video above.