Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Books

Watch LeVar Burton read Goodnight Moon to Neil deGrasse Tyson

It’s adorable

@davidcanfield97

Posted on

LeVar Burton has followed through on a promise made nearly five months ago: He read Goodnight Moon to Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Back in May, beloved astrophysicist Tyson tweeted off the cuff, “I occasionally long for someone to read ‘Good Night Moon’ to me as I fall asleep.” And it wasn’t even a day before Burton, host of the long-running PBS children’s series Reading Rainbow, responded with an offer: “I got you… Let’s do this!”

Now here we are in October, and the pair have done just that. On Sunday, Tyson posted a video via his StarTalk Radio YouTube channel of him in a dreamlike sequence, resting his head on Burton’s shoulders as Burton reads the classic children’s book to him against a soft lullaby.

After Burton finishes his animated reading of Goodnight Moon, Tyson poses a question while wrapped in a blanket. “Levar, do you think when the cow says ‘moo,’ they’re really saying ‘moon’?” Burton can only smile back in response.

Tyson previously co-narrated the audiobook of Carl Sagan’s Cosmos with Burton, and has interviewed him on StarTalk Radio in the past. On Sunday, Tyson also posted a video of him and Burton trying the “food” from Andy Weir’s upcoming book Artemis.

Watch the full Goodnight Moon video above.