J.K. Rowling hits Trump over NFL 'privilege' tweet

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has added her voice to the overwhelming chorus of people condemning President Donald Trump for his thoughts on NFL players protesting during the national anthem by taking a knee.

On Saturday, moments after Trump tweeted about how players who have the “privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL” should not be allowed to protest, Rowling fired back: “‘Privilege.’ Some people don’t get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it.”

'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2017

Trump has been under siege for his remarks about the NFL, which began at a Friday night rally in Alabama for Senator Luther Strange’s reelection campaign. During a speech ostensibly to support Strange, Trump went on a bizarre rant about the NFL and its players.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!'” Trump said on Friday night. “You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it. They don’t know it. They’ll be the most popular person, for a week. They’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Trump also claimed lower NFL ratings are occurring because of penalties designed to protect players from head injuries. But, he added, “you know what’s hurting the game more than that? When people like yourselves turn on television and you see those people taking the knee when they are playing our great national anthem. The only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it’s one player, leave the stadium, I guarantee things will stop. Things will stop. Just pick up and leave. Pick up and leave. Not the same game anymore, anyway.”

On Saturday, Trump was blasted throughout the day for his comments, which both the NFL Players Association and NFL itself condemned. Trump also took aim at Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who said he didn’t want to go to the White House to celebrate his team’s championship because of Trump. A day after Curry made those remarks, Trump disinvited Curry from the proceedings — and was mocked for doing so.

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite,” wrote NBA legend LeBron James. “Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”