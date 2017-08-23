Hillary Clinton calls Trump a 'creep' in new book excerpt

In her new book, Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump’s behavior in the second presidential debate last year, when Trump seemingly stalked Clinton around the stage.

On Thursday, Morning Joe premiered the first excerpt from Clinton’s upcoming book, What Happened, as read by the author. In the clip, Clinton admits to feeling unsure how to address the situation with Trump, who followed her around the stage during the town hall-style debate, especially since the interaction came just a few days after Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape leaked.

“It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘well what would you do?'” Clinton writes. “Do you stay calm, carry on, and keep smiling as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your personal space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, ‘back up you creep. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back off.’ I chose option A. I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of difficult men trying to throw me off. I did grip the microphone extra hard. I wonder, though, if I should have chosen option B. It certainly would’ve been better TV. Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm.”

Watch the clip below. What Happened is out Sep. 12 from Simon & Schuster.

This isn’t the first time Clinton has discussed Trump’s debate behavior. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres last year, Clinton referenced the Access Hollywood video — in which Trump claimed “when you’re a star,” women let men “do anything,” including “grab them by the p—-y” — and Trump’s “stalk[ing].”

“Because of the revelation of the public video, and everything that came out on Access Hollywood, you know, he was really all wrought up, and you could just sense how much anger he had,” Clinton said. “And so, he was really trying to dominate and then literally stalk me around the stage.”