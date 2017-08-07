Anna Faris' book, with foreword by Chris Pratt, still set for October

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, announced their separation on Sunday after eight years of marriage. The news precedes the publication of Faris’ book, Anna Faris is Unqualified, due out Oct. 24 from Dutton — for which Pratt wrote the foreword.

According to the book’s official description, “love” is one of the main topics Faris covers in the book. The publisher’s description states that it will “reveal Anna’s unique take on how to navigate the bizarre, chaotic, and worthwhile adventure of finding love.” And Faris addressed the topic in the excerpt EW revealed in April, writing, “If your closest friends stop showing up to your barbecues, you’re probably in a bad relationship. And if you opt for kindness over teasing, you’re probably in a good one.”

As of Monday morning, Dutton has not announced any official plans to delay or edit the book. At this point, the publisher’s official statement is the one Faris and Pratt posted on their social media accounts:

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Dutton did not immediately respond to a request for comment and clarification of its plans.

See the cover of Faris’ book below.