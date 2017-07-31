It's J.K. Rowling's birthday! See the celeb well-wishes

July 31 has become famously known as Harry Potter’s birthday, a date selected by his creator because it, too, is author J.K. Rowling’s birthday. And we’ve busy been celebrating her 52nd here at EW.

We owe a lot to the woman who created the world of Harry Potter. Throughout countless books, movies, spin-offs, and Olivier Award-winning plays, Rowling was always more than willing to bring us into the Wizarding World. In fact, there are even three new Harry Potter books being published this fall.

Clearly, we’re not the only ones who think this. See below for some of the best celeb birthday wishes for Rowling, including some Harry Potter fan fiction from one SNL alum’s daughter.

Happiest Birthday @jk_rowling, queen of imagination & the magical world that every day lights up my reality.And Happy Bday, Harry! Love you💘 — Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) July 31, 2017

Join us today as in celebrating the boy wizard who started it all. Happy Birthday Harry! https://t.co/fPXxsMznkQ #happybirthdayharrypotter pic.twitter.com/ZRzioqdo5O — Pottermore (@pottermore) July 31, 2017

7-year-old: It's Harry Potter's birthday. Me: How come you know his birthday but not mine? 7: You didn't beat Voldemort. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 31, 2017

Dear @jk_rowling, I love Harry Potter. Have for many years. I read the last 2 books, out loud, during courtship with my now wife. (1/3) — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) July 31, 2017

We're now reading the books to our daughter. It is an extraordinary experience. Reliving the journey as parents. (2/3) — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) July 31, 2017

She's now writing her own Harry stories. (About Melidy, his daughter) From one parent to another, thank you for this gift.(3/3) pic.twitter.com/rU8Cwz8Dqb — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) July 31, 2017

@jk_rowling Happy Birthday, I love u more than u know ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9jJOS9786C — Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) July 31, 2017

#HappyBirthdayHarryPotter and @JK_Rowling! Thanks for sliding into our DMs! From @StephenAtHome, a Ravenclaw with Gryffindor undertones. 🎉🔮 pic.twitter.com/FsG7giZdhk — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 31, 2017