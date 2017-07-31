It's J.K. Rowling's birthday! See the celeb well-wishes

July 31 has become famously known as Harry Potter’s birthday, a date selected by his creator because it, too, is author J.K. Rowling’s birthday. And we’ve busy been celebrating her 52nd here at EW.
We owe a lot to the woman who created the world of Harry Potter. Throughout countless books, movies, spin-offs, and Olivier Award-winning plays, Rowling was always more than willing to bring us into the Wizarding World. In fact, there are even three new Harry Potter books being published this fall.
QUIZ: How well do you know Harry Potter, the person?
Clearly, we’re not the only ones who think this. See below for some of the best celeb birthday wishes for Rowling, including some Harry Potter fan fiction from one SNL alum’s daughter.