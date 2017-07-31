J.K. Rowling apologizes for tweets over misleading Trump video

J.K. Rowling is spending her birthday apologizing.

The author, who turns 52 this Monday, clarified on social media her reactions to a misleading video of President Trump and apologized for any distress her comments may have caused.

On Friday, the Harry Potter scribe chastised the president on Twitter for a video that appeared to depict him refusing to shake hands with a child in a wheelchair.

Rowling, who has long been an outspoken critic of Trump, unleashed her frustrations, writing, “This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections.” She also explained that her anger stemmed from her personal experiences with her mother using a wheelchair.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the video had been deceptively edited and President Trump had, in fact, greeted the child. At the time, Rowling did not speak publicly on the matter and her representatives told EW she had no further comment.

Now, she is speaking out and deleting the previous tweets. “Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proferred hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage,” she wrote. “Multiple sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction.”

She admitted that her reaction to the video arose from personal sensitivity to the issue, writing, “I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly. These tweets will remain, but I will delete the previous ones on the subject.”

See Rowling’s latest comments below.

sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction. I very clearly projected my own /2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017