See covers for the new Harry Potter books coming this fall

Accio, cover art!

One day after it was revealed that new Harry Potter books are coming out in the fall, the volumes’ covers have debuted.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic — The Book of the Exhibition will allow readers to follow along in Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s studies at Hogwarts. (No word yet on whether or not Time Turners will be issued.)

Harry Potter — A Journey Through A History of Magic will further explore studies of the Wizarding World, including alchemy and witchcraft.

The books, which are set to come out this fall alongside an illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban featuring artwork by Jim Kay (who also illustrated previous reissues of Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets), continues the 20th anniversary celebration of the original U.K. release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Also, don’t forget there’s even more Harry Potter to look forward too: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child makes its Broadway debut in 2018 following an award-winning run in London.