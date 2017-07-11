Mika Brzezinski signs three-book deal with Weinstein Books

Mere weeks after her public feud with President Donald Trump, Mika Brzezinski has certainly bounced back. Weinstein Books confirmed on Facebook Tuesday that they had signed a three-book deal with the Morning Joe host. According to Page Six, which first broke the story, Brzezinski’s deal was reportedly “in the high six figures.”

Weinstein previously published Brzezinski’s 2011 book Knowing Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth, and this new deal will include a revised edition of that book — complete with new interviews from female business leaders and lifestyle experts. The deal also includes two other books: One reportedly called Comeback Careers, and a still-untitled book planned to focus on advice for millennials entering the job market.

Back in June, the president — apparently provoked by criticism on Morning Joe — tweeted ferociously at Brzezinski, calling her “low I.Q.” and “crazy” and claimed she previously visited his Mar-a-Lago club while “bleeding badly from a facelift.” Brzezinski took the exchange in stride, tweeting a joke about Trump’s hand size, and is now set to continue her literary success.