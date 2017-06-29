J.K. Rowling has frequently trashed President Donald Trump via Twitter and Thursday is no different. After Trump attacked MSNBC’s Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski for an alleged face-lift and called her “low I.Q” and “crazy,” the Harry Potter author posted a quote from Abraham Lincoln in response.

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” Rowling wrote on Twitter alongside screengrabs of Trump’s tweets.

On Thursday, Trump started his day by attacking Brzezinski and her fiancé and Morning Joe cohost, Joe Scarborough.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” Trump claimed. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

In response, MSNBC released a statement, calling it “a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

