Stephen King revealed Tuesday that he had apparently been blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.

“Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets,” King wrote. “I may have to kill myself.” Later, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling assured the prolific writer that she would keep him abreast of the president’s missives.

But King wasn’t alone in being denied a view of Trump’s contentious Twitter feed. The prominent progressive veterans group VoteVets also tweeted that it was blocked by Trump (as were a number of other critics). The spree comes on the heels of Representative Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introducing something he called the “Covfefe Act” to Congress Monday; the proposed legislation attempts to make it illegal for Trump to delete his tweets, instead assuring that the president’s social media usage is “documented and preserved for future reference.”

For his part, King has been a vocal opponent of Trump on Twitter since 2015. The IT author has called Trump a “nasty man,” “sulky baby,” and even a “Cthulu,” among other insults and critiques. Here are 68 times (so far) King has referenced Trump via social media (minus the one time King joked about Melania Trump plagiarizing Michelle Obama at the Republican National Convention last year).

Trump! The raging id of the Republican Party! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 13, 2015

Bumper sticker idea: I'M ONE OF TRUMP'S CHUMPS. Jesus, how do I come up with these? Just lucky I guess. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 14, 2015

How's this for a Trump campaign slogan: IF YOU'RE WHITE, YOU'RE ALL RIGHT! ANY OTHER HUE, I DON'T TRUST YOU. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 5, 2015

Donald Trump: There hasn't been a novelty act this annoying since Alvin and the Chipmunks. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 6, 2015

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, waits impatiently for her chauffeur and bodyguard to take her to the Trump rally in NH. pic.twitter.com/iU9qPHNDlH — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 17, 2015

Donald Trump is like the crazy, ranting uncle you hope your friends will never meet. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 6, 2015

I can no longer tweet about Trump. That anyone in America would even CONSIDER voting for this rabid coyote leaves me speechless. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 9, 2015

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, enjoys an evening viewing Republican attack ads; hopes for a Cruz/Trump cage fight. pic.twitter.com/0BtS4yMwas — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 9, 2016

Donald Trump has changed his mind, says he's going to run for British PM instead. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 24, 2016

One difference between Nixon and Trump: when the Republicans nominated Nixon, they didn't actually KNOW he was a crook. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 21, 2016

NY Times report Trump's duds are made in China. Guess MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN doesn't apply to the clothing industry. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 26, 2016

News for fundamentalist Christians: If Jesus were around today, he'd turn Trump out with the rest of the money-changers. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 27, 2016

Don't vote for Trump, even if you like him, if he won't release his tax returns. Can't be President w/o disclosure. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 27, 2016

Wait a minute. Just reading down my Twitter feed. Trump said WHAT??? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 9, 2016

The most basic fact about Donald Trump: If brains were black powder, the guy couldn't blow his nose. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 24, 2016

Instead of holding Trump's feet to the fire, Matt Lauer seemed to warm his hands at The Donald's celebrity glow. A poor showing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 8, 2016

I'm going to see SULLY this weekend. After 10 months of Donald Trump, I'm desperate for a real American hero. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 9, 2016

Breaking News: Reliable sources reveal that Donald Trump is actually Cthulu. The absurd hairdo isn't absurd at all. It hides the tentacles. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 12, 2016

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, demonstrates what the world will look like after 4 years of Trump foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/He5Sl4RDfq — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 14, 2016

Reliable sources on Cthulu's denail he is Trump: "Well, it's what he WOULD say, isn't it?" — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2016

Texas may go for Trump, but they have a saying for guys like him: "He's so low, he could put on a top-hat and crawl under a rattlesnake." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 25, 2016

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, preps for her job as moderator at the next Clinton-Trump debate. If anyone can make Trump shut up, it's Molly. pic.twitter.com/GArJBSJp2K — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2016

My favorite Trump button. Sent to me by Maine humorist Tim Sample. pic.twitter.com/4iXgtAg7ay — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 27, 2016

The more I read about and listen to Donald Trump, the more appalled I am. Not as a Democrat; as a human being. A genuinely nasty man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2016

Trump's taxes made me think of a Travis Tritt song that goes, "The fat man's busy dancing while the poor man pays the band." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 5, 2016

Electing Donald Trump to fix America would be like fixing eczema with a blowtorch. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 7, 2016

Trump looks like a big ole sulky baby. Do we need a big ole sulky baby as President? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 10, 2016

Trump is up past his bedtime. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 10, 2016

Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were Donald Trump? But I repeat myself. (Apologies to Mark Twain) — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 14, 2016

If you're a man whose wife or daughters have been sexually harassed, and you're still planning to vote for Donald Trump, shame on you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2016

Let's see how many times Trump "manturrupts" her. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 20, 2016

My newest horror story: Once upon a time there was a man named Donald Trump, and he ran for president. Some people wanted him to win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 21, 2016

As the late Johnnie Cochran might have said about Donald Trump: "If he's a rectum, you must not elect 'im." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 24, 2016

Trump voters, please think again. Sure, you're mad. I get that. But you don't burn down the house because you don't like the decor. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 27, 2016

Trump complains about Clinton corruption, but still won't release his tax returns. That's called hypocrisy, folks. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 27, 2016

Trump: Sexist oinker, tax dodger, draft dodger, pal of Putin, racist, serial liar, ANNNND…Republican candidate for president! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 1, 2016

Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, after believing Donald Trump was the CANDIDATE of evil, switches her allegiance to someone even worse. pic.twitter.com/ZkvrfPffE5 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 2, 2016

Don't vote for Trump if he won't release his taxes. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 6, 2016

Trump's tweets display hysteria, aggression, paranoia, insecurity. Politics aside, his mental state bears close watching. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 2, 2016

After checking Twitter, Molly–aka the Thing of Evil–thinks the red-suited invader is Trump-A-Claus. She's watching for orange hair. pic.twitter.com/bVRyyjuzxS — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 6, 2016

Trump's mental condition is open to debate, I suppose; that he's an incompetent asshat seems undeniable. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 7, 2016

Trump's proposed cabinet is the worst in American history: a motley crew of plunder-monkeys. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 10, 2016

Trump's crew of plunder-monkeys has begun to look like the Polituro West. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2016

Good elf Putin told Mr. Trump, I will help you win the election, but you will owe me. Mr. TRump said, Owe me or own me? Either okay with me! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 16, 2016

Clinton won the election by 3 million votes–that's MILLION–and that idiot Trump is going to be president. What's wrong with this country? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 22, 2016

Americans have been very bad this year, but instead of coal in our stockings, we're getting a big fat lump o' Trump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 24, 2016

One remarkable difference between Obama and Trump: the latter seems to have absolutely no sense of humor. The clearest sign of a dull mind. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 28, 2016

Salon: 50 Donald Trump electors were illegally seated as Electoral College members. Bipartisan legal briefing. Guns, though? Okay! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 5, 2017

I wish anyone other than Donald Trump–left, right, or center–were taking the Oath of Office tomorrow. My preference would be Barack Obama. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 19, 2017

if you call yourself a Christian, how can you support this latest Trump cruelty? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 28, 2017

Thanks to Susan Collins for saying "No" on Betsy DeVos. Notice that it's possible to be a good Republican and still say no to Donald Trump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 2, 2017

Trump voters who thought they were getting a macho man got an excuse-maker instead. "Poor me, the press is so mean." Get over it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 17, 2017

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He's in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

With President Forrest Trump, every day is like a rancid box of chocolates. You never know what kind of shit you're going to get next. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 11, 2017

But seriously–Spicer's level of lazy ignorance is representative of the whole Trump administration, starting with Golden Boy himself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 11, 2017

The world was a relatively stable place when Obama left office, but look at us now. Macho posturing by President Forrest Trump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 14, 2017

I say this gently and kindly: If you voted for Trump and still think he's doing a good job, you haven't been paying attention. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 26, 2017

Donald Trump: A remarkable combination of unhinged and dumb as dirt. Time to start talking impeachment. Really. Enough is enough. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 10, 2017

Trump releases classified info to the Russians. Not fake news; not liberal bias. Folks, HE'S DOING THIS TO HIMSELF. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 15, 2017

Remind your friends who support Trump that the press only reports the news. Donald Trump is doing this to himself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 17, 2017

Trump's been president 4 months today. Seems like 4 years. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 20, 2017

No wonder Trump's always blabbing about fake news. He is a fake president. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 28, 2017

Just when you think Trump cannot possibly do anything more stupid than gun-running to the Saudis, he pulls out of the Paris Accords. OMG! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 1, 2017

After listening to Comey today and Trump for last 4 and a half months, I have a clear opinion on which one is the actual "nut job." — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 8, 2017

If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she'd know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 12, 2017

Trump's cabinet offers a postgraduate-level course in ass-kissing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017