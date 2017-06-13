Entertainment Weekly

68 times Stephen King has tweeted about Donald Trump

Stephen King revealed Tuesday that he had apparently been blocked on Twitter by President Donald Trump.

“Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets,” King wrote. “I may have to kill myself.” Later, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling assured the prolific writer that she would keep him abreast of the president’s missives.

But King wasn’t alone in being denied a view of Trump’s contentious Twitter feed. The prominent progressive veterans group VoteVets also tweeted that it was blocked by Trump (as were a number of other critics). The spree comes on the heels of Representative Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introducing something he called the “Covfefe Act” to Congress Monday; the proposed legislation attempts to make it illegal for Trump to delete his tweets, instead assuring that the president’s social media usage is “documented and preserved for future reference.”

For his part, King has been a vocal opponent of Trump on Twitter since 2015. The IT author has called Trump a “nasty man,” “sulky baby,” and even a “Cthulu,” among other insults and critiques. Here are 68 times (so far) King has referenced Trump via social media (minus the one time King joked about Melania Trump plagiarizing Michelle Obama at the Republican National Convention last year).

 