‘Fried and Prejudice’: Books get a sweet twist for National Donut Day

For Homer Simpson and other sweet-minded folks, National Donut Day is a holy (or should that be holey?) holiday.
On Friday, in celebration of that event, book-lovers got in on the fun as well — minus the calories — by subbing the treats into works of literature.
Search the #LiteraryDonut hashtag on Twitter and you’ll come across the classics (“Fried and Prejudice”), horror (“Dracruller”), intrigue (“Éclair and Present Danger”), and even the Bard (“A Midsummer Night’s Boston Crème”).
See below for more #LiteraryDonut submissions from libraries and other book-lovers.