Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Books

‘Fried and Prejudice’: Books get a sweet twist for National Donut Day

#LiteraryDonut bakes up everything from ‘The Glazed Gatsby’ to ‘Fantastic Yeasts and Where to Find Them’

@jessicasara

Posted on

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

For Homer Simpson and other sweet-minded folks, National Donut Day is a holy (or should that be holey?) holiday.

On Friday, in celebration of that event, book-lovers got in on the fun as well — minus the calories — by subbing the treats into works of literature.

Search the #LiteraryDonut hashtag on Twitter and you’ll come across the classics (“Fried and Prejudice”), horror (“Dracruller”), intrigue (“Éclair and Present Danger”), and even the Bard (“A Midsummer Night’s Boston Crème”).

See below for more #LiteraryDonut submissions from libraries and other book-lovers.