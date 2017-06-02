‘Fried and Prejudice’: Books get a sweet twist for National Donut Day

For Homer Simpson and other sweet-minded folks, National Donut Day is a holy (or should that be holey?) holiday.

On Friday, in celebration of that event, book-lovers got in on the fun as well — minus the calories — by subbing the treats into works of literature.

Search the #LiteraryDonut hashtag on Twitter and you’ll come across the classics (“Fried and Prejudice”), horror (“Dracruller”), intrigue (“Éclair and Present Danger”), and even the Bard (“A Midsummer Night’s Boston Crème”).

See below for more #LiteraryDonut submissions from libraries and other book-lovers.

It's #NationalDonutDay! Can you come up with some #LiteraryDonut names? Use #LiteraryDonut to share your tasty books! pic.twitter.com/QuNqif05C6 — NY Public Library (@nypl) June 2, 2017

#LiteraryDonut: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fritters. Would Cedric have a different fate in this one, @jk_rowling? #NationalDonutDay pic.twitter.com/oh2TjZBhWP — NY Public Library (@nypl) June 2, 2017

#LiteraryDonut A Song of Icing and Fire — Field Teens (@Field_Teens) June 2, 2017

#literarydonut Around the World in Eighty Glazed — Kathleen Alves (@katalves18c) June 2, 2017

The Hunt for Red Velvet #LiteraryDonut — Todd Koenig (@aToadAbode) June 2, 2017

Fantastic Yeasts and Where to Find Them #LiteraryDonut — andré carrington PhD (@prof_carrington) June 2, 2017

Oliver Chocolate Twist #LiteraryDonut — Nick Galnares (@IB_rurounick) June 2, 2017