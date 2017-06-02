J.K. Rowling blasts Mike Pence after VP claims climate change issue for 'left'

J.K. Rowling has weighed in once again on the Trump administration, this time taking Vice President Mike Pence to task over comments he made about climate change only being an issue for the “left.”

President Donald Trump’s White House has come under intense criticism since the president’s announcement Thursday that he intended to officially withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement on fighting climate change. Big-name supporters like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Disney CEO Bob Iger have withdrawn from presidential advisory councils, while foreign leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel and newly-minted French President Emmanuel Macron have also openly criticized President Trump’s decision. Yet in an interview with Fox & Friends on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence claimed climate change was just a partisan issue.

“We’ve demonstrated real leadership, we’ve demonstrated real progress, but for some reason, this issue of climate change has emerged as a paramount issue for the left — in this country and around the world,” Pence said.

Rowling parodied Pence’s comments in a tweet. “Damn those lefties and their so-called science. What are they REALLY up to, that’s the question. Bet you $10 it’s something gay,'” she wrote, in a nod to Pence’s much-criticized stances on LGBT rights.