The story of the friendly alien who befriends a young boy is getting a makeover in a sweet new picture book, courtesy of Quirk Books.

Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-nominated family favorite, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, turns 35 this year, and now, thanks to the delightful illustrations of Kim Smith, families can bond over the lovable alien and his friendship with Elliot in book form.

This isn’t Smith’s first rodeo when it comes to transforming entertainment nostalgia into a stunning picture book. Smith previously illustrated a version of Chris Columbus’ treasured holiday classic, Home Alone, as well as a reimagined version of The X-Files, in which readers got a look at Dana Scully and Fox Mulder as children.

Check out the exclusive cover reveal for Smith’s E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial below, along with two exclusive spreads: