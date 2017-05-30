The Flash and Supergirl to get middle-grade novels

The Flash and Supergirl will be saving the world some more this fall — only this time it will be in book form.

Both DC heroes will be the stars of their own individual middle-grade novels, EW can announce exclusively.

The Flash: Hocus Pocus will be penned by Bang author Barry Lyga, and will be set in a timeline where Flashpoint never happened. The book will follow Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) as he goes up against Hocus Pocus, a mysterious villain who can control the minds of Central City’s citizens — and soon, the Scarlet Speedster himself. Lucky for Barry, Team Flash is on hand to stop him before he does the unthinkable.

Supergirl: Age of Atlantis will be written by Jo Whittemore (The Silverskin Legacy) and will see Kara Danvers deal with various weird goings-on all over National City. Not only have average citizens suddenly start performing feats, but the Department of Extranormal Operations (the DEO) has captured a humanoid sea creature, and Kara will have to figure out what drew him to National City, and what his connection to this surge of super-citizens may be.

Artist César Moreno has created the covers for both books, which you can get an exclusive look at below.

“We’re big fans of The Flash and Supergirl TV shows at ABRAMS,” Andrew Smith, senior vice president and publisher ABRAMS children’s books, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Warner Bros., the shows’ production teams, and super-fan authors Barry Lyga and Jo Whittemore to introduce two epic new series featuring original adventures not seen on TV for the DC Super Heroes… These new stories expand upon the hit television shows in exciting new ways, and we can’t wait for fans and new readers to experience them!”

The Flash and Supergirl aren’t the only two DC heroes who have their own books. Lois Lane returned for her third young adult outing this spring in Lois Lane: Triple Threat and Wonder Woman will be the star of her own YA adventure in Wonder Woman: Warbringer this summer.

The Flash: Hocus Pocus will hit bookstores Oct. 3; Supergirl: Age of Atlantis will follow on Nov. 7.