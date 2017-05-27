J.K. Rowling trolls Harry Potter-hating Trump supporters

J.K. Rowling continues to grapple with Trump supporters on Twitter. Her latest e-interaction involves a study about Harry Potter readers, an op-ed piece, and some trolling of her own.

“Think it’s fair to say that this article pulls no punches,” Rowling tweeted of a SPIEGEL article titled “A Danger to the World: It’s Time to Get Rid of Donald Trump.” To that, she got a particularly negative response from a Twitter user writing, “Shut the hell UP. You’ve poisoned the minds and spirits of millions of CHILDREN.”

Rowling responded with a hearty “Muahahahahaha…” and screenshot of a study claiming Harry Potter readers are more likely to dislike Trump.

Just this week, Rowling blasted Trump as a “tiny, tiny, tiny little man” after video of him pushing aside Montenegro Prime Minister Milo Ðukanović hit the web. But she persists in taking on POTUS and his supporters.

A user tweeted to Rowling in February about burning all their Harry Potter books “after being a fan for 17 years.” The author responded, “Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think.”