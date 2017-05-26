Entertainment Weekly

Books

The Fact of a Body by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich: EW Review

@isabella324

Posted on

The Fact of a Body

type:
Book
publisher:
Flatiron Books
pages:
337
publication date:
1494892800
author:
Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich

We gave it an A-

As a law student, Marzano-Lesnevich took pride in her staunch opposition to the death penalty — until she encountered the case of Ricky Langley, a child molester and murderer. Watching the tape of Langley’s confession, she was shocked to find she wanted him to die. But as she investigated his crimes, she discovered his story had strange parallels to her own: a history of abuse, a dead sibling, haunted and broken parents. In an offbeat narrative, she unspools their stories together, resulting in a memoir/true-crime hybrid that stands up to the best of either genre, and will linger in your mind long after the last page. A-