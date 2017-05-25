J.K. Rowling blasts viral Trump NATO video: 'Tiny little man'

Wands at the ready — J.K. Rowling is blasting President Donald Trump on Twitter yet again.
The Harry Potter author criticized Trump for a viral video that shows the president pushing aside Prime Minister Milo Dukanovic of Montenegro for a better position in a photo op at a NATO meeting.
Rowling shared a GIF of the moment in question with the caption, “You tiny, tiny, tiny little man.”
Rowling was one of a number of people to call out Trump for the push.
Rowling is no stranger to taking Trump (and other politicians and sycophants) to task on her Twitter page. She has previously blasted Donald Trump for misspelling “unprecedented” in a tweet and mocked his dismissal of unfavorable polls as “fake news.” The author is not afraid to speak her mind on social media, engaging in a Twitter battle with Piers Morgan and speaking out against Brexit and the Scottish referendum.
Watch video of Trump’s NATO moment above.