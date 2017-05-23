Buffy actor James Marsters reads Cassandra Clare's new novel: Listen now

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star James Marsters is narrating Cassandra Clare’s newest audiobook, Lord of Shadows — an addition to the Shadowhunters canon.

Marsters made his mark on Buffy as the title character’s polarizing love interest — and Clare’s favorite character — Spike.

Clare told Entertainment Weekly, “One of my biggest inspirations for creating the Shadowhunters was always classic urban fantasy like Buffy, and it’s an honor and a bit of a trip to have my favorite character, Spike, read Lord of Shadows.”

Lord of Shadows focuses on Emma Carstairs, in a tumultuous period following her successful efforts to avenge her family. Conflicted over her feelings for Julian, a parabatai, and her reluctance to subject him to the aftermath of parabatai relationships, Emma becomes involved with his brother, Mark, whose future as a true Shadowhunter is uncertain, following his five years in Faerie.

The Faerie courts aren’t making things easy, with the Unseelie King refusing to adhere to the demands of the Shadowhunters. Emma, Mark, and Julian, are left at a crossroads between the Clave laws and faerie orders and have to band together to protect what matters most.

EW has the exclusive excerpt below. Lord of Shadows is available now.