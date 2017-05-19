Mark Frost reveals new Twin Peaks book is on the way

Pour a cup of coffee and cut a slice of cherry pie — more Twin Peaks is on the way.

Another Twin Peaks book will hit shelves around Halloween, co-creator Mark Frost told EW Friday night at the premiere of the highly anticipated series revival.

As with all things Twin Peaks, details are dicey and shrouded in secrecy. Frost describes it as “a kind of follow-up to the first one.” He then goes on to say, “I can’t say anything else about it yet.”

Last fall, Frost released a Twin Peaks focused novel, The Secret History of Twin Peaks, which fans have been pouring over in preparation for the release of the Showtime revival. EW called it “the perfect appetizer” to the new series and the book was structured as a secret dossier on the titular town and its inhabitants. Annotated by an FBI agent using the initials TP and assembled by an unknown archivist, the book included personal journals of town residents, Lewis and Clark diary entries, and UFO sightings. The book set out to answer some burning questions from the show’s original cliffhanger-laden series finale.

In conjunction with the original series, Lynch and Frost also famously released The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer, a spin-off novel that was meant to be the diary entries of murder victim Laura Palmer. It debuted between the first and second seasons in 1990 and hit No. 4 on the New York Times paperback fiction best-seller list.

Frost says fans have this new book to look forward to once the revival is over. Like most things in the Twin Peaks universe and the previous two novels, it’s likely to generate just as many questions as it is to give answers.