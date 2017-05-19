Amelia Earhart returns in Image Comics' new series Elsewhere

For years, people have wondered what exactly happened to Amelia Earhart. Well, according to Image Comics’ newest series, Elsewhere, the famous aviator actually found herself in a strange new world — one filled with alien civilizations and dragon-like flying beasts. And as the exclusive preview pages below reveal, her arrival isn’t as smooth as she’d like.The series, which kicks off later this summer, sees Amelia attempt to make her way home, inspiring a rebellion against a warlord in the process.

The series, which kicks off later this summer, sees Amelia attempt to make her way home, inspiring a rebellion against a warlord in the process.

“Elsewhere is the kind of series I’ve wanted to tackle for a long time, with exotic characters, fantastic creatures, and huge scope,” Jay Faerber (Copperhead, CBS’ Zoo), who will be writing the comic, said in a statement. “But I needed a relatable character to hang everything on. I found that character in Amelia Earhart — she’s inspiring, courageous, and most of all, real. I’ve found the perfect partner to help me navigate this thrilling adventure: artist Sumeyye Kesgin. She’s incredible and absolutely vital to bringing this world to life.”

Adds Kesgin (Rise of the Magi), “It’s an incredible experience working with Jay! He’s one of the best writers I’ve ever known, and I was really fascinated when he first showed me the outline of the story. I am having fun while creating the entire Elsewhere universe because of my love for fantasy and aerial concepts, and I feel really honored, as a female artist, to draw Amelia Earhart.”

Elsewhere will be available for purchase on Aug. 2.