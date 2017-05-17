David Sedaris describes his writing process in Theft By Finding clip

Each week leading up to the publication of David Sedaris’s Theft By Finding, a collection of the writer’s humorous diary entries from 1977 to 2002, EW is revealing one exclusive clip from the audiobook — which, of course, Sedaris reads himself.

In this week’s clip, an entry from 1985, Sedaris shares a detail about his writing process: “Unfortunately, I write like I paint: One corner at a time,” he says. “I can never step back and see the full picture.” Fortunately, we think his details are pretty great, like the time he described Tonya Harding as “a child’s drawing of an angry babysitter,” or when he imagined what life would be like if he lived in an apartment he once saw in NYC (which, incidentally, belonged to a drug dealer).

Listen to the clip below. Theft By Finding is available in print and audio formats on May 30.