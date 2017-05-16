The Better Angels of Our Nature hits No. 1 on Amazon following Bill Gates tweet

Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature, a book published in 2010 which posits that the world is in fact becoming better and less violent, skyrocketed to No. 1 on Amazon this week after Microsoft founder Bill Gates gave it a glowing recommendation in a series of tweets directed at recent graduates.
Gates’s tweets, sent Monday, gave advice to graduates on industries to look into when starting out, and how to measure happiness. The statement culminated in the shoutout for Pinker’s book, which Gates said he would give to each student as a graduation present if he could, calling it “the most inspiring book I’ve ever read.”
Gates is no stranger to recommending books, in fact — he regularly does so on his blog. Some other titles that Gates has touted recently on his website and on Twitter include I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong, When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi (about which Gates wrote, “This book left me in tears.”), and The Gene by Siddhartha Mukherjee.