The Better Angels of Our Nature hits No. 1 on Amazon following Bill Gates tweet

Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature, a book published in 2010 which posits that the world is in fact becoming better and less violent, skyrocketed to No. 1 on Amazon this week after Microsoft founder Bill Gates gave it a glowing recommendation in a series of tweets directed at recent graduates.

Gates’s tweets, sent Monday, gave advice to graduates on industries to look into when starting out, and how to measure happiness. The statement culminated in the shoutout for Pinker’s book, which Gates said he would give to each student as a graduation present if he could, calling it “the most inspiring book I’ve ever read.”

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett 9/ If I could give each of you a graduation present, it would be this–the most inspiring book I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/P67BuvpELJ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett 10/ @SAPinker shows how the world is getting better. Sounds crazy, but it’s true. This is the most peaceful time in human history. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 12/ It doesn’t mean you ignore the serious problems we face. It just means you believe they can be solved. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

Gates is no stranger to recommending books, in fact — he regularly does so on his blog. Some other titles that Gates has touted recently on his website and on Twitter include I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong, When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi (about which Gates wrote, “This book left me in tears.”), and The Gene by Siddhartha Mukherjee.