Jeffrey Tambor: 'I wasn't even supposed to be in' Arrested Development

In Are You Anybody? the actor talks about the inception of the groundbreaking comedy.

@MoodyHeching

Posted on

In his new memoir, Are You Anybody?, veteran actor Jeffrey Tambor’s anecdotes and musings on the craft of acting, the business of show, and what it takes to make it combine to form a farcical and often emotional journey. The book, which comes out Tuesday, is accompanied by an audiobook version, narrated by Tambor himself.

Listen to EW’s exclusive clip below, as the Arrested Development patriarch (and Transparent matriarch) recounts his first inklings of the Bluth family, the dynasty at the center of the hit cult comedy, and how he was initially supposed to play the curmudgeonly George Sr. in the pilot only.

The print and audio versions of Are You Anybody? hit stands Tuesday.