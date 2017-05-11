Watch Chris Evans read a bedtime story for kids

When Chris Evans isn’t visiting children’s hospitals, commenting on current politics, or preparing for his Broadway debut, he’s helping get kids ready for bed.

The Gifted actor is the latest celebrity to make an appearance on BBC’s CBeebies Bed Time Stories, where he read a story from Shelly Becker and Eda Kaban’s Even Superheroes Have Bad Days — something Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel movies, may know a thing or two about.

The tale — which is the first of many that Evans shot for the UK kids series — sees superheroes deal with or process all their negative emotions, teaching kids to channel them into something else.

“All the stories had a lot of good night themes,” Evans told MetroNews. “I was putting myself to sleep when I was doing it. Some of the stories were just so comforting. It made me want to just curl up.”

Other actors that have graced lucky British viewers with their bedtime stories include Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, Damien Lewis, David Tennant, and even David Hasselhoff.