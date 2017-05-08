Add another line to Bill Clinton’s résumé.

The former President of the United States will partner with bestselling author James Patterson to pen a novel.

Titled The President Is Missing, the book will focus on a global drama set in the highest corridors of power, and will be informed by Clinton’s experience as the Commander in Chief. It also marks his first novel.

“Working on a book about a sitting President – drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works – has been a lot of fun,” said Clinton in a statement. “And working with Jim has been terrific. I’ve been a fan of his for a very long time.”

Added Patterson in a statement about the collaboration, “Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career, and having access to his first-hand experience has uniquely informed the writing of this novel… I’m a story-teller, and President Clinton’s insight has allowed us to tell a really interesting one. It’s a rare combination – readers will be drawn to the suspense, of course, but they’ll also be given an inside look into what it’s like to be President.”

The President Is Missing isn’t the only book from a former president that readers can expect in the upcoming year, as former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama both signed book deals. In addition, former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will also be writing their own books.

The book, which will be published by Little, Brown and Knopf, and will be available as a hardcover, ebook, and audiobook, will be available for purchase June 2018.