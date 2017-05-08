Robert Caro has been writing about politics and power for nearly half a century, and now he’s ready to share what he’s learned.

Titled On Power, Caro’s recording is the noted historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist’s most personal and timely project yet. In the new Audible-exclusive audio project, Caro reflects on what led him to report on President Lyndon Johnson and New York City urban planner Robert Moses, a beat that allowed him to study political power and how it works, while also offering more insight into how government and democracy works.

On Power comes out on Audible on May 9.