Pottermore is launching a Harry Potter Book Club

If you love to dissect the Harry Potter books as much as Hermione loves to do research in the restricted section, your Muggle dreams are about to come true.

Pottermore is launching a book club for fans to read (and re-read) all of the Harry Potter books and discuss them together in an online forum. The Wizarding World Book Club will launch in June in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone, as it’s known internationally), the wizarding website announced Friday morning.

Embracing your inner Hermione is free — all you need do is register for a Pottermore account and commit to reading one Harry Potter book each month (or, as Pottermore points out, over a few months since the books do get longer as the series progresses).

Whether you are as dedicated to your work as Hermione or procrastinate like Ron, you can choose your level of involvement. Each week Pottermore, which describes the club as “a global community of Harry Potter readers who are communicating with each other as they are reading the same book, at the same time,” will announce a new theme for discussion on its new Wizarding World Book Club Twitter Account. Book club members can then debate and analyze those themes and finer points of the series: Do Crumple Horned Snorkacks exist? Who is more annoying — Lavender Brown or Winky the House Elf? Hufflepuffs — best or worst house? Timeturners — fun plot device or massive plot hole?

For those who’ve already discovered their Patronus or read about all the secrets of Ilvermorny, this new way to engage with the site and the Harry Potter fan community will also launch a dedicated “Book Club” section on its site where members can gather rewards for their reading progress. Accio gold star!