Paula Hawkins, the bestselling author of The Girl on the Train, is back with her second novel: psychological thriller, Into the Water. (Read the EW review here.)

In an exclusive audio excerpt, narrated by Rachel Bavidge (EastEnders), we meet Nickie Sage, resident psychic in the peculiar town of Beckford. Nickie describes the discovery of a new body in Beckford’s river — which also took the life of a teenager not too long before. Similarly to The Girl on the Train, Into the Water is told from multiple perspectives — 14, to be exact — weighing in on the suspicious goings-on of the town, its history of women taken by the river, and even a sense of the spectral.

Like its predecessor, this audiobook is narrated by several actors, with Bavidge herself playing many roles. EW has the exclusive teaser below, and Into the Water is available now.

Audio excerpted courtesy Penguin Random House Audio from Into the Water by Paula Hawkins, narrated by a full cast.